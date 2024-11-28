Groom-to-be orders kurta on Swiggy Instamart minutes before haldi, gets social media buzzing

A Bengaluru groom-to-be has gone viral after sharing his quirky pre-Haldi adventure on X (formerly Twitter). Facing the wrath of his family for forgetting his yellow kurta on the morning of his Haldi ceremony, Ramnath Shenoy turned to Swiggy Instamart, which delivered a Manyavar kurta in just eight minutes, saving the day and sparking a wave of online reactions.

“36 hours to my wedding, and @SwiggyInstamart deserves a seat at the mandap! Haldi morning chaos = forgot my yellow kurta. Family wrath loading… until Instamart saved the day with a Manyavar kurta in 8 minutes (here’s me rocking it 10 minutes later),” Ramnath tweeted, along with a photo in his Haldi attire. The post quickly gained traction, amassing over 11,000 views, 137 likes, and a slew of comments.

The chaos didn’t end there. After a water-filled Haldi celebration left him drenched, Shenoy found himself in need of backup essentials. Once again, Swiggy Instamart stepped in, delivering fresh undergarments in under 10 minutes. In a humorous twist, Shenoy joked that the delivery platform might deserve a spot on his wedding invite list.

Phani Kishan, Co-Founder of Swiggy Instamart, reposted the tweet, adding to the online buzz. Social media users chimed in with their own reactions, with one commenting, “Woah woah.. dulha forgets the kurta?? You gonna get some wrath for this forever buddy,” while another wrote, “Chaotic & fun beginning LOL but congratulations!”

Shenoy’s story has become a lighthearted reminder of how modern conveniences can solve even the most traditional wedding-day dilemmas.