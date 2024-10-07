Gurugram mall responds after Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal was denied entry while posing as delivery agent

Following Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s recent experience as a delivery agent—where he was denied entry to Gurugram’s Ambience Mall and forced to use service stairs—Ambience Mall has swiftly implemented changes to improve conditions for delivery workers. Goyal, who had highlighted the need for more humane treatment of delivery partners, praised the mall’s quick response to the situation.

In a recent tweet, Goyal shared that Ambience Mall has already created a dedicated, comfortable pickup point for delivery agents. This space will serve as a designated area where delivery partners can collect food orders without facing access issues. Goyal thanked Arjun, the mall’s owner, for noticing his post and taking immediate steps to address the problem.

"Ambience Mall has already responded to the situation, and created a comfortable online food delivery pickup point for all delivery partners," Goyal wrote. "Thanks, Arjun (owner of Ambience) for noticing my post and taking quick action."

In addition to the new pickup point, Ambience Mall has agreed to deploy “walkers”—staff members who will shuttle food from the restaurants inside the mall to these pickup points. This will allow delivery partners to avoid long waits or the need to navigate multiple floors to collect orders. Goyal expressed gratitude for this initiative, which is expected to speed up the process and improve the overall delivery experience.

Goyal asked other mall owners to follow suit, urging them to come up with similar or even more innovative solutions. He emphasised that these changes benefit not just delivery partners but also customers, restaurants, and the malls themselves by creating a more efficient and respectful environment.

Ambience Mall has already responded to the situation, and created a comfortable online food delivery pick up point for all delivery partners. Thanks Arjun (owner of Ambience) for noticing my post and taking quick action. He’s also agreed to let us deploy some “walkers” inside the… https://t.co/3aWlZzMADd — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) October 7, 2024

“I urge all the other mall owners to please do the same, or come up with other innovative solutions which can help our collective customers, our delivery partners, restaurants, delivery aggregators, as well as malls themselves,” Goyal said in his tweet.