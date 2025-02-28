Haier introduces colourful range of Kinouchi air conditioners with AI-driven cooling

Haier India has introduced a new line of Kinouchi air conditioners, positioning them as the country’s first colourful ACs. The limited-edition models are available in Black, Morning Mist, and Moonstone Grey. While most ACs in the Indian market are standard white, Haier is banking on the appeal of premium colours to stand out.

The Kinouchi Limited Edition models come equipped with AI-driven Supersonic Cooling and HEXA Inverter Technology, which the company claims can bring down temperatures 20 times faster in just 10 seconds, even in extreme conditions of up to 60°C.

Other features include:

• Self-Cleaning Technology to remove dust and bacteria.

• Turbo Mode with 20-metre airflow for better cooling reach.

• HaiSmart App integration, which lets users monitor electricity consumption in real-time.

Haier India’s NS Satish, President of Haier Appliances India, said the launch was part of the brand’s focus on blending technology with modern design. “At Haier India, prioritising the evolving needs of consumers has always been fundamental to our ethos. As the only brand in India offering colourful range of Limited-Edition AC series, we continue to set industry benchmarks in premium aesthetics and advanced cooling solutions. The new Kinouchi Limited Edition reflects this commitment, offering premium design while ensuring efficient and unmatched cooling. Committed to creating customer-inspired innovations, all our air conditioners, including the latest Kinouchi Dark Edition, are manufactured in India and meticulously designed for the Indian market.”

The 1.6-ton, 5-star-rated Kinouchi models will be available from February 27, 2025, through online and offline retail channels. Prices start at ₹49,990.