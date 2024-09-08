Havells launches Studio Meditate Air Purifiers with SpaceTech technology and IoT features

Havells India has introduced two new air purifiers, the Studio Meditate AP 400 and AP 250, building upon the success of its previous Studio Meditate model. These new purifiers feature enhanced SpaceTech Air Purification technology, inspired by the International Space Station, and introduce IoT connectivity for smart home integration.

SpaceTech Air Purification: Molecular-Level Cleanliness

The Studio Meditate series utilises Havells' SpaceTech Air Purification technology, which employs photo-catalytic oxidation for advanced air purification. Air passes through titanium dioxide-coated channels and is exposed to UV-AC and UV-A light, effectively neutralising microscopic pollutants like dust, bacteria, and fungal spores.

“The Havells Studio Meditate Air Purifier represents a significant advancement in air purification technology," said Deepak Bansal, SBU Head – Electric Consumer Durables at Havells India. "It goes beyond capturing visible particles by actively targeting and neutralising microscopic impurities such as bacteria, viruses, and volatile organic compounds, which are often overlooked."

Comprehensive Pollutant Removal

The Studio Meditate air purifiers target a wide range of indoor pollutants, including:

PM2.5: Fine particulate matter that poses significant health risks.

VOCs: Harmful chemicals released from common household products.

Dust, Dirt, and Aerosol Particles: Generated by daily activities like cooking and cleaning.

Paint Odors, Formaldehyde, Pet Dander, and Kitchen Fumes: Common sources of indoor air pollution.

Smart Features and IoT Connectivity

The Studio Meditate AP 400 and AP 250 are the first air purifiers in their category to offer IoT connectivity. This enables smart home integration and a range of features, including:

Air Quality Indicator (AQI) with Multiple Modes: Provides real-time air quality monitoring with Active, Sleep, and Explore modes.

Wireless Charging: Charges mobile devices and the AQI remote wirelessly.

Predictive Analytics: Adjusts purifier speed based on usage patterns and pollutant levels.

Scheduling: Automates on/off functions for convenience.

Filter Life Indication: Notifies users when filter replacement is necessary.

"At Havells, innovation drives everything we do," said Parag Bhatnagar, President of Sales at Havells India. "We are dedicated to developing products that not only address the evolving needs of our customers but also enhance their overall quality of life. The Havells Studio Meditate Air Purifier is a clear example of this commitment."

Pricing and Availability

The Havells Studio Meditate AP 400 is priced at Rs 41,999, and the AP 250 at Rs 21,999. Both models are available for purchase at Havells' website and come with a two-year warranty.