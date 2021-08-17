HCL Tech wins 5-year IT transformation deal with Wacker Chemie AG

Tech services major HCL Technologies (HCL) has signed a five-year end-to-end IT transformation services deal with German multinational chemical company Wacker Chemie AG to set up a modernised digital workplace and improve its quality-of-service delivery. Wacker operates 26 production sites and has four business divisions across the world. A statement said Wacker’s engagement with it will lead to significant cost efficiencies through modernisation, standardisation and automation.

For the project, HCL will use AI-enabled virtual assistants to drive efficiencies for Wacker. “Wacker was looking to transform its current sourcing model with a long-term ‘Next Generation Managed Service’ sourcing model,” said Dirk Ramhorst, CIO and CDO, Wacker Chemie AG.

He said Wacker wanted a partner to not only enhance the digital transformation journey but also support the ‘Wacker Digital Programme'. The partnership will improve efficiencies through potential harmonisation of service delivery across IT areas, while ensuring frictionless and streamlined processes, the statement added.

Dr Rolf Frank Fehler, Senior Vice President, HCL Technologies, said Germany is a key strategic market for HCL and HCL's engagement with Wacker is testament to the company's continued growth in the region. He said HCL’s global delivery model and regional service management will help ensure delivery success at Wacker.

HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products and Platforms (P&P). For the 12 months ended June 30, 2021, HCL had consolidated revenue of $10.54 billion. The HCL Technologies stock closed at Rs 1,141.80, up Rs 18.15 or 1.62 per cent, compared to the previous session close of Rs 1,123.65 on the NSE.

