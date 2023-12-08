‘He should be fired immediately’: Elon Musk reignites feud with Disney CEO Bob Iger

Elon Musk, the outspoken tech mogul and owner of social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has once again unleashed a scathing attack on Disney CEO Bob Iger. This recent outburst follows Musk's previous targeting of Iger during the New York Times DealBook summit last month. In a fiery Twitter tirade on Thursday, Musk escalated the feud by demanding Iger's immediate dismissal, proclaiming, "He should be fired immediately." Accusing Iger of tarnishing Walt Disney's legacy, Musk claimed that Walt Disney, the visionary behind Disney, would be deeply distressed by Iger's alleged mismanagement of the company.

This ongoing spat between Musk and Disney dates back to Disney's decision to halt advertising on Musk's platform, X, after Musk endorsed controversial content, including an antisemitic post. Notably, Disney continues to advertise on Meta, prompting Musk to further critique Iger's ethics, accusing him of condoning advertising alongside exploitative material.

"Bob Eiger thinks it’s cool to advertise next to child exploitation material. Real stand-up guy," Musk's scathing post read, deliberately misspelling Iger's name.

He should be fired immediately.



Walt Disney is turning in his grave over what Bob has done to his company. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2023

At the DealBook summit last month, Iger briefly addressed the advertising suspension, citing concerns about the public alignment with Musk's controversial positions and the platform X. He explained that Disney deemed the association unfavourable and thus withdrew its advertising support.

During his appearance at the summit, Musk vehemently lambasted Disney, as well as other corporations like Coca-Cola and Apple, for pulling their advertising from X. He vehemently rejected any attempt at coercion through advertising revenue, declaring, "If somebody is going to try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, go f*** yourself."

Pressed about the repercussions of losing advertisers, Musk acknowledged the potential dire consequences, foreseeing the demise of the platform due to the exodus.

"What it’s going to do is it’s going to kill the company," he warned, emphasising that the departure of advertisers would lead to the platform's downfall, laying the blame squarely at the feet of these corporations.

