'Heartbroken by the horrific terrorist attacks on Israel': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella 

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has posted a statement in view of the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas-occupied Gaza. The senior executive at one of the biggest tech companies claims to be "Heartbroken by the horrific terrorist attacks on Israel"

In a tweet, Nadella stated, "Heartbroken by the horrific terrorist attacks on Israel and the escalating conflict. My deepest condolences are with all those killed and impacted. Our focus remains on ensuring the safety of our employees and their families."

He also shared a message with Microsoft employees about the company's response. The letter shared by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also shared a message with Microsoft employees about the company's response.

Addressing the danger to its employees living in Israel, Microsoft claimed that it are working on safeguarding the employees. The company is trying to assist its employees during this 'unimaginable time'.

The statement reads, "Since the attacks unfolded on Saturday, we have been focused on the safety of our employees and their families in Israel and their overall wellbeing. Many teams across Microsoft — including our Crisis Management Team — have been activated and are working to assist employees. Our SLT is in direct contact with our local leaders in Israel and our employee communities, to offer support and to understand how best to help employees and their families during this unimaginable time."

Microsoft claims that it has nearly 3,000 employees in Israel who are directly impacted by the ongoing conflict. The IT company also addressed the statement to its employees belonging to both sides of the war. The statement says, "We have Jewish employees around the world who are also experiencing grief, fear and anxiety as hatred and vitriol increase. We have Palestinian employees globally who are deeply concerned for the safety of their loved ones in the region and stand against these acts of terrorism."

Microsoft's statement also confirms that its employees in Israel are volunteering to help Israel by using their background in AI, cybersecurity, and research.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has also issued a statement about the ongoing conflict. He said that Google has around 2000 employees in Israel and it is trying to ensure safety of their employees.

Pichai in a post shared on X expressed deep sadness about the ongoing conflict and stressed that the safety of Google's employees is the top priority.

Pichai stated, "Google has 2 offices and over 2,000 employees in Israel. The experiences they are going through are unimaginable. Since Saturday, our immediate focus has been on ensuring the safety of our employees. We have now successfully established contact with all our local employees and will continue to provide support. Furthermore, we are actively working to deliver reliable and accurate information to the public through our products and sharing insights into the cyber activity observed by our experts."

