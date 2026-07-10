‘Helps me live a fuller, calmer life’; Deepinder Goyal on Temple's new Entropy feature

Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal revealed a new feature, “Entropy”, of its health-tech wearable device called ‘Temple.’ The feature was revealed last month, and now it has started to show measurable results. Goyal shared an X post revealing how the Entropy feature has helped him build a meditation habit after years of attempts.

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“For more than a decade, I tried to meditate but never could,” Goyal said. ‘With Temple, I could finally see my slow progress, even when my racing mind felt nothing.”

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How Entropy feature helped Deepinder Goyal build a meditation habit

In the post, Goyal revealed that checking his Entropy score regularly has become a part of his daily routine. These scores have helped him see whether he's making progress in meditation, even on days when he doesn't feel any different mentally. He also says the score motivates him to exercise more effectively.

For more than a decade, I tried to meditate but never could. With Temple, I could finally see my slow progress, even when my racing mind felt nothing.



Entropy is a delightful metric that helps me live a fuller, calmer life. And it also pushes me to workout more, and in the… pic.twitter.com/GNDgiLVURq — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 8, 2026

“Entropy is a delightful metric that helps me live a fuller, calmer life. And it also pushes me to work out more, and in the right ways,” he said.

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Temple is also inviting people to join the early access via its official website. Goyal also asked prospective users to follow the company's official X handle for future announcements. However. The company did not reveal how Temple’s Entropy feature works.

What is Temple’s Entropy feature?

Last month, the company shared an X post revealing how the Entropy feature tracks body energy expenditure in real time. The company claimed that it updates every second and that it continuously tracks changes in your body's activity in real time. Therefore, it provides a live snapshot of your body's energy expenditure.

Entropy is a live score that updates continuously, allowing users to monitor their body's metabolic activity in real time. The score ranges from 1 to 250, with lower scores indicating your body is in a more restful and relaxed state, and higher scores indicate your body is expending more energy, such as during exercise or other physically demanding activities.