Here's how you can add Business Today to Google's Preferred Sources for you

Learn how to add Business Today to Google’s new Preferred Sources feature in India. Get faster access to trusted business, finance and tech news directly in your Top Stories feed.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 18, 2025 4:59 PM IST
Google Search launches new feature in India called Preferred Sources

Google recently launched its new Preferred Sources feature for Search in India, giving users more control over the news they see in the Top Stories section. The update allows people to prioritise their favourite publications, ensuring content from trusted outlets appears more prominently when searching for news.

For readers who want quick access to Business Today’s coverage, adding it as a Preferred Source is straightforward. Business Today is one of India’s leading business and technology news platforms, known for in-depth reporting on markets, startups, policy, consumer tech and the economy. By selecting it as a preferred outlet, readers can make sure they never miss critical updates and analysis.

Steps to add Business Today to your Preferred Sources:

  1. Open Google Search on your device and look up any news-related topic.
  2. In the Top Stories section, tap the icon available on the right-hand side.
  3. Use the search option to find Business Today.
  4. Select Business Today as one of your preferred outlets.
  5. Refresh the results, and stories from Business Today will start appearing more prominently in your Top Stories feed.

Users can add multiple outlets, adjust their preferences at any time, and still see content from other publishers to maintain a balanced view. For Business Today readers, this feature ensures easier access to reliable updates on technology, business, and the economy without having to scroll through multiple sources.

Preferred Sources is gradually rolling out and will be available to all Google Search users in India over the coming days.

Published on: Aug 18, 2025 4:59 PM IST
