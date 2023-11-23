scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Here’s what the Indian government is planning to do on deepfake tech

Feedback

Here’s what the Indian government is planning to do on deepfake tech

It will follow a four-pillar approach: Detection, preventing the spread, fortifying the reporting mechanism, and raising awareness

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
It will follow a four-pillar approach: Detection, preventing the spread, fortifying the reporting mechanism, and raising awareness (Image: India Today) It will follow a four-pillar approach: Detection, preventing the spread, fortifying the reporting mechanism, and raising awareness (Image: India Today)
SUMMARY
  • Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) acknowledges deepfakes are a threat to democracy
  • India will come up with four pillar action plan to counter deep fake
  • India is planning to draft regulations for countering deep fake in next couple of weeks

Deepfake technology has been around for a while, but the issue exploded recently and caught the government’s attention when a fake video of Bollywood actor Rashmika Mandana went viral. In response, not only have several prominent actors called for legal remedies to combat this pervasive technology, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, has emphasised the urgent need to battle deepfakes. As a result, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has swung into action and held meetings with relevant industry stakeholders to regulate this pervasive technology. 

MeitY’s action plan in next 10 days 

To begin with, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a meeting with representatives from all major social media platforms, leading companies in AI tools, and notable professors in the field of AI. The agenda of the meeting was to address the issue of deepfake technology and formulate a plan of action to counter it. As a result of the discussions, India is set to unveil a clear and actionable plan within the next 10 days, focusing on four key pillars. The discussions also focused on labelling and watermarking.  

The four pillars are detection of deepfakes and misinformation, prevention of the spread of identified deepfakes and misinformation, fortifying the grievance and reporting mechanism, and raising awareness. Vaishnaw has assured that the government will finalise and implement this comprehensive plan within the next 10 days. 

Drafting regulation 

MeitY, in collaboration with stakeholders, has recognised the pressing need for more substantial regulation on deepfakes. Vaishnaw stated, “We agreed that we will start drafting the regulation today. And within a very short timeframe, we will have a new set of regulation for deepfakes.” The government is currently in the early stages of discussions and is exploring options such as introducing new rules, enacting a new law, or amending existing regulations. Once the ministry formulates the regulations, it will undergo a period of public consultation.” 

In response to a query from Business Today about whether the government is planning to develop in-house tools to identify and detect deepfakes, the minister acknowledged it as a valuable suggestion for the team to look at. 

The ministry plans to hold the next meeting in the first week of December to further discuss the points to be included in the draft regulation. 

Also Read: Ashwini Vaishnaw on Deepfake menace: Govt considering penalties on both creators and platforms

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Nov 23, 2023, 3:29 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement