India’s Information and Technology Ministry has reached out to social media platform X after its AI chatbot, Grok, shocked users by responding in Hindi slang and abusive language. According to sources, the ministry is examining the incident and investigating the factors that led to Grok’s use of offensive terms.

"We are in touch, we are talking to them (X) to find out why it is happening and what are the issues. They are engaging with us," a source said, confirming that discussions with X are ongoing.

The controversy erupted when an X user asked Grok to name the "10 best mutuals." After a delay, the user posted harsh comments, seemingly provoking the AI. Grok’s response, however, was far from typical—it fired back in an informal and slur-laden Hindi retort.

The unexpected exchange quickly spread across social media, sparking a heated debate about AI’s limits and the risks of unfiltered chatbot responses. While Grok is designed to generate human-like interactions, the incident has raised concerns about its language filters and moderation mechanisms.

As the IT Ministry probes the issue, questions remain about how X will address such AI missteps in India, where language sensitivity is a critical concern.

