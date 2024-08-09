HMD Barbie Flip Phone incoming: Spotted on certification website, hints at design and specs

The highly anticipated HMD Barbie Flip Phone, first teased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona in February, is inching closer to its official launch. Ahead of its August 28 debut, the device has reportedly been spotted on a Chinese certification website, revealing key details about its design and specifications.

The listing on China's TENAA database, with model number TA-1681, confirms the rumours of a flip phone design reminiscent of classic Nokia models. As expected, the device will sport a dual-tone pink colour scheme, embracing the iconic Barbie aesthetic.

Alleged images accompanying the listing showcase volume and power buttons on the right spine, a 3.5mm headphone jack and charging port on the left, and the prominent "Barbie" branding on the front, as previously teased by HMD.

The Barbie Flip Phone is said to feature dual displays: a 2.8-inch TFT primary screen with a resolution of 240x320 pixels and a 1.77-inch TFT outer screen with a resolution of 128x160 pixels.

Under the hood, it's rumoured to be powered by a single-core processor clocked at 1.05GHz, paired with 64MB of RAM and 128MB of expandable storage (up to 32GB via microSD card). A T9 QWERTY keyboard completes the retro experience.

In terms of optics, the device is expected to feature a single rear camera with LED flash. A 1,450mAh battery is rumoured to provide ample power, and connectivity options reportedly include 4G LTE, dual-SIM support, Bluetooth, and USB.

The HMD Barbie Flip Phone offers a nostalgic throwback to the era of flip phones, while incorporating modern features like 4G connectivity. Its iconic pink design and Barbie branding are sure to appeal to fans of the legendary doll and those seeking a unique and stylish mobile device.