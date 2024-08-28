HMD Global and Mattel launch nostalgic 'Barbie flip phone' to fight smartphone addiction

HMD Global has partnered with Mattel to launch the Barbie Phone, a nostalgic flip phone aimed at those seeking a break from the digital world. The phone is available in a striking pink colour and features a front screen that doubles as a mirror, ideal for quick touch-ups.



The Barbie Phone embraces the Barbie aesthetic with two interchangeable back covers: one with vibrant swirls from the 1992 Totally Hair Barbie doll, and another with a vintage shooting heart design. Users can customise their phones with stick-on crystals and retro Barbie stickers, including flowers, flamingos, and rainbows.



The phone includes a pastel beaded strap with charms inspired by Barbie’s iconic looks, such as a mini pair of 1959 sunglasses and a Malibu roller skate, all packaged in a Barbie and HMD-branded jewellery box.



The phone offers a bespoke user interface with Barbie-themed wallpapers, app icons, and features promoting digital wellbeing. Users can access digital balance tips, Barbie-themed meditation guides, and self-care reminders.



The phone also includes Barbie-inspired ringtones and hidden Easter eggs, like special wallpapers and greetings from Ken, unlocked with specific codes.

Pricing and Availability



The availability of the phone is not announced in India. However, it has been priced at £99 (around ₹11,008) in the UK and €129 (around ₹12,085) in Europe, the Barbie Phone is available starting today, August 28. In the US, it will be available from October 1 for $129 (around ₹10,825), with pre-orders beginning on September 23.





Specifications



The Barbie Phone features a 2.8-inch QVGA internal screen and a 1.77-inch external screen. Powered by the Unisoc T107 processor, it has 64MB of RAM and 128MB of internal storage, expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card. It runs on the S30+ operating system, supports dual SIM functionality, and has a VGA rear camera with an LED flash.



For audio, the phone includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, an MP3 player, and FM radio with both wired and wireless options. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and uses a USB Type-C port for connectivity. The device operates on GSM/GPRS 900/1800, WCDMA, and LTE Cat1 networks. Weighing 123.5 grams and measuring 108.4 x 55.1 x 18.9mm, it is powered by a removable 1450mAh battery, offering up to 9 hours of talk time.

