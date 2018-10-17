HMD Global launches Nokia X7 or Nokia 7.1 Plus (global variant) in China with aggressive price tag

HMD Global has another smartphone under their belt within two years of re-launching the Nokia brand in the Android ecosystem. The Finnish company launched Nokia X7 in China or Nokia 7.1 Plus globally. The Nokia X7 or 7.1 Plus comes with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 710 chipset, which is also the first in the Snapdragon 700 series.

The new Nokia device will be a step up from the Nokia 6.1 Plus which sports a similar design language and a notch on top. The Nokia X7 sports a bigger 6.2-inch FullHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. For storage options the company has released one version with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM and another with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM.

A 3,500mAh battery will power the device and it also gets 18W fast charging capability. On the camera front, there's a dual lens setup with one 12MP primary sensor and a 13MP secondary sensor. The phone also gets a 3.5mm headphone jack which has been absent in many premium and premium mid-range smartphones.

In terms of software, the Nokia X7 comes with Nokia's custom Android skin built on Android 8.1 Oreo. In the global version, the device will get Android One for a more stock experience. The Nokia X7 will sell at 1,699 yuan in China which roughly comes down to Rs 18,000.