Holi 2024 Smartphone Sale: Discounts on Samsung Galaxy S24, iPhone 15, OnePlus 12, Realme 12, more

Amazon is currently hosting Holi sale in India where it is offering discounts and bank offers on smartphones from brands like Samsung, Apple, Realme, OnePlus and more. Buyers will get an instant bank discount on ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and SBI Bank cards.

Holi 2024: Deals on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G

Samsung Galaxy S24 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 79,999. It is now available with a coupon of Rs 5,000 on Amazon. Buyers will also get an additional discount of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank cards, bringing the cost down to Rs 69,999.

OnePlus 12 5G

OnePlus 12 5G is currently listed at Rs 69,999 on Amazon. Customers will also get Rs 2,000 off on ICICI Bank credit cards. It will then be available at an effective price of Rs 67,999.

Apple iPhone 15

Launched at Rs 79,990, Apple iPhone 15 is listed at Rs 71,290. Amazon is offering an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank cards. This will bring down the effective price down to Rs 67,290 on Amazon. It comes in Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink and Black colour options.

Realme 12 5G

Realme 12 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 14,999. It is now selling at a starting price of 12,999 on Realme.com and Flipkart. It is available in Twilight Purple and Woodland Green colour options.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro

iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 36,999 on Amazon. It is now available with a Rs 2,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank cards. It is selling at an effective price of Rs 34,999. It comes in Fiery Red and Conqueror Black colour variants.

Honor X9b

Listed at Rs 25,999, Honor X9b is selling with an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on SBI Bank cards. You can get it at an effective price of Rs 22,999 on Amazon during Holi sale. It is available in Sunrise Orange and Midnight Black colour options.

The ongoing Amazon Holi sale will come to an end on March 25.

