Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez calls AI 'really scary,' expresses fear against the technology

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez believes that AI can be ‘really scary’ at the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix Sci-Fi film Atlas. The film is about a data analyst, played by Lopez herself, who has to turn to AI to help save Erath from an evil robot (Simu Liu). Lopez told Variety in an interview, “I think this movie does a good job of showing how AI could go incredibly wrong, and this is how it could go really right.”

Lopez also expressed her concern regarding AI based on her previous bad experiences with the tech. She said that she saw ads “selling skincare that I know nothing about” manipulated photos of her face covered in “wrinkles”. She said, “It’s really scary. Right away we had them stealing our faces. So, yes, [AI] is really scary.”

She added, “I think you should be respectful of AI…We have to be open to all possibilities. These movies that are talking about AI — especially this one — do a really good job of showing both sides.

Atlas film is now available to watch on Netflix.

There is a fear of losing jobs because of AI in many industries, including Hollywood. However, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos believes otherwise. In an interview with The New York Times, he said, “I have more faith in humans than that. I really do. I don’t believe that an A.I. program is going to write a better screenplay than a great writer, or is going to replace a great performance, or that we won’t be able to tell the difference. AI is not going to take your job. The person who uses AI well might take your job.”

For the unversed, the recent feud between OpenAI and actress Scarlett Johansson has also raised concerns in Hollywood. Johansson had accused ChatGPT-maker of stealing her voice for its new AI model called ChatGPT 4o after they failed to crack an agreement with her.

