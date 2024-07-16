Home delivery of alcohol in India? Zomato, Swiggy, Bigbasket being considered in many states: Report

States like New Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Kerala are thinking about letting platforms like Swiggy, BigBasket, and Zomato deliver alcohol according to a report by the Economic Times. These states are starting with low-alcohol drinks like beer, wine, and liqueurs.

Right now, only Odisha and West Bengal allow home delivery of alcohol. These new projects will help other states decide if this is a good idea. Experts believe this could be useful for the growing number of expats in big cities, people who enjoy a drink with their meals, and women and seniors who find liquor stores uncomfortable.

Dinker Vashisht from Swiggy says that online platforms can keep track of all sales, check ages, and follow legal limits. These platforms can also work with local laws, making sure they follow rules about delivery times, dry days, and delivery zones.

During the Covid-19 lockdowns, states like Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Assam allowed alcohol delivery for a short time. This led to a big increase in sales in West Bengal and Odisha, with sales going up by 20-30%.

Rahul Singh, CEO of The Beer Cafe, supports online alcohol delivery. He thinks it will make buying alcohol more convenient, boost the economy, and follow global trends while making sure alcohol is sold responsibly.

If these new projects work well, buying alcohol in India could change a lot. Online delivery would make it easier for people to get their favourite drinks and fit in with the growing trend of online shopping.