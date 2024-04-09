Homegrown audio brand boAt probes potential data breach affecting over 7.5 million customers

In response to alarming reports suggesting a possible data breach compromising the personal information of over 7.5 million customers, boAt, a prominent Indian audio and wearable brand, has launched an investigation into the matter.

Acknowledging the seriousness of the situation, a spokesperson for the company told IANS, "boAt is aware of recent claims regarding a potential data leak involving customer information." The company assured its customers that safeguarding their data remains its utmost priority, affirming its commitment to addressing the issue promptly.

The investigation was initiated promptly following the emergence of these reports, with boAt emphasising its dedication to ensuring the security and privacy of its customers' information.

Pankit Desai, co-founder and CEO, Sequretek said, "The key is to consider where your core data resides. More often than not there are islands with limited institutional memory of what systems host. Assuming this issue is taken care of then the next step would be to see who all have access to these systems, what mechanisms are in place to control the access-based roles and life cycle, and lastly, one needs to have a 24x7 threat monitoring capability to ensure that any unusual activity is detected much in advance."

Meanwhile, Kumar Ritesh, Founder & CEO, Cyfirma said, "Unencrypted data, weak passwords, outdated software can leave systems vulnerable to cyberattacks. Sometimes employees may fall for phishing scams, exposing sensitive information leading to breaches or third-party access risks. Companies should implement employee training, strict access controls, regular security checks, and encryption protocols, and use AI-powered tools to monitor threats. Failure to address these warnings can lead to theft of intellectual property, loss of customers’ trust and loyalty, potential abandonment of suppliers relying on e-commerce platforms, and potential regulatory penalties, while also giving your competition an added advantage."

Najm Bilgrami, Senior Vice President - Financial Lines, TATA AIG commented, "In light of the recent news regarding the boat data breach, we wish to underscore the critical importance of cyber insurance in today's digital landscape. The interconnected nature of our digital world, coupled with advancements in technologies like big data, IoT, cloud computing, and AI, has exponentially increased the complexity of cyber risks. Organisations are vulnerable to severe financial, reputational, and operational impacts from cyber incidents. According to reputable sources such as the Allianz Risk Barometer 2024 Report and the PwC Global Risk Survey 2023, cyber incidents remain the top global risk for businesses."

Last year, the Indian market witnessed a remarkable surge in the demand for true wearable stereo (TWS) devices, with a significant 34 per cent year-on-year increase in shipments. Notably, boAt emerged as the market leader, experiencing a remarkable 39 per cent year-on-year growth. This achievement marked the fourth consecutive year that boAt secured the top position in the market, attributed largely to its affordable offerings and a strategic emphasis on local manufacturing.