Honor Magic 6 Pro gets Jio 5G support, AI eraser, and more via latest update; see details

Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G, launched in India in August this year, has received its November over-the-air (OTA) software update, introducing 5G connectivity alongside a host of new features. The update, which includes AI Magic Eraser and Face-to-Face Translation tools, also brings system stability, security improvements, and bug fixes, further enhancing the device’s user experience.

According to an official post on the Honor forum, the update, identified as version 8.0.0.210 (C185E3R2P2), is being rolled out in phases, starting with a select group of users. It adds 5G support for Jio users, allowing them to access the next-generation network on their Honor Magic 6 Pro devices.

Other key features in the update include:

• AI Magic Eraser: A tool to effortlessly remove unwanted objects from photos.

• Face-to-Face Translation: Real-time translation support for seamless multilingual communication.

• App Twin Expansion: Added support for more third-party apps.

• Enhanced Screen Recording: Introduction of three resolution levels for screen recordings.

Additionally, the update resolves known bugs, optimises the assistive ball for landscape mode, and improves the display of text and icons on the status bar. It also refines the motion effects in the Favourites Space feature, providing a smoother user experience.

Users are advised to back up their data before installing the update to avoid any potential issues during the process.

Launched in August at ₹89,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, the Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G boasts high-end specifications:

• Display: A 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,280x2,800 pixels) quad-curved screen with an adaptive refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz.

• Processor: Powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

• Cameras: Triple rear camera setup, including a 180MP 2.5x periscope telephoto lens, a 50MP H9000 HDR sensor, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it features a 50MP front camera.

• Battery: A 5,600mAh battery with 80W wired and 66W wireless charging support.