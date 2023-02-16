Horizon Forbidden West coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium on February 21

Horizon Forbidden West is the sequel to the critically acclaimed game Horizon Zero Dawn, developed by Guerrilla Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The game is now coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscription service on February 21. It is one of the biggest games from last year and a PS5-exclusive expansion for the game called Burning Shores, is set to debut on April 19th.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where humans coexist with robotic creatures, the game follows the story of Aloy, a young woman on a quest to uncover the truth about her past and the mysteries surrounding the world she lives in.

The first game was widely praised for its stunning visuals, engaging storyline, and innovative gameplay mechanics. Horizon Forbidden West is built upon the success of its predecessor and takes players on a new adventure through a vast and beautiful open world.

The game is set in a new location, the Western United States, and will feature a variety of new environments ranging from lush forests to arid deserts, and from snowy mountains to tropical beaches. The world is filled with diverse wildlife and robotic creatures, each with its unique behaviours and strengths.

One of the most exciting aspects of Horizon Forbidden West is the new traversal mechanics. Aloy now has the ability to swim, climb, and even glide using a special device called the "Shieldwing." This opens up new possibilities for exploration and combat, and players will be able to navigate the world in a variety of ways.

Combat in the game has also been expanded and refined. Aloy has new weapons and abilities, such as the ability to wield multiple weapons at once and to use the environment to her advantage. She can also use her Focus, a device that allows her to scan the environment and highlight enemy weaknesses, to plan and execute her attacks.

In addition to the main questline, Horizon Forbidden West features a wide range of side quests and activities for players to explore. There are also new factions and characters to meet, each with its own stories and motivations.

Some of the other games that Sony will be adding to the service from February 21 include Tekken 7, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Earth Defense Force 5, Oninaki, The Quarry, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Lost Sphear, and I am Setsuna, The Forgotten City and Outriders.

Also Read

Google showcases what its ChatGPT competitor ‘Bard’ can do

China's ChatGPT-rival ‘Ernie’ to launch in coming weeks