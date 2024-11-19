Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered review: A visual masterpiece that redefines Aloy’s epic journey

When Horizon Zero Dawn first launched in 2017, it marked a watershed moment in gaming. Guerilla Games took a bold step away from its Killzone roots, crafting a lush open world, a riveting narrative, and the unforgettable protagonist Aloy. Fast forward to 2024, and the release of the Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered on PlayStation 5 breathes new life into this masterpiece, harnessing the PS5’s raw power to deliver a reimagined experience for a new generation of players.

But does this remaster justify revisiting a title many have already experienced, especially in the shadow of its equally acclaimed sequel, Horizon Forbidden West? Let’s find out.

Visuals: A Technological Leap Forward

The first thing that grabs your attention in the remastered version is its visual overhaul. Horizon Zero Dawn was already a visual marvel in 2017, but on the PS5, it’s nothing short of breathtaking. The game now runs at native 4K with ray tracing, enhancing the interplay of light and shadow in ways that feel almost cinematic. From the shimmering reflections in rivers to the detailed shadow work in dense foliage, the world feels alive and more immersive than ever.

Character models have received a significant upgrade, bringing them closer to Forbidden West’s level of detail. Aloy’s hair reacts more naturally to movement, her facial expressions are richer, and NPCs feel less like background filler and more like living, breathing individuals. The mechanical beasts, from the towering Tallnecks to the ferocious Thunderjaws, benefit from enhanced textures and lighting effects that make them more menacing than ever.

Performance: A Showcase for the PS5’s Power

On the PS5, the remaster runs in two modes:

1. Performance Mode: 60 FPS at dynamic 4K resolution.

2. Quality Mode: 30 FPS with native 4K and ray tracing.

Both modes deliver smooth, stable gameplay, but Performance Mode is where the game truly shines. The higher frame rate enhances combat fluidity, making every dodge, arrow shot, and melee strike feel precise and responsive.

Loading times, a pain point in the original, are now almost non-existent thanks to the PS5’s SSD. Fast travel is genuinely fast, whisking you across the sprawling map in mere seconds. This improvement alone makes exploring the game’s lush environments feel seamless and uninterrupted.

DualSense Integration: A Game-Changer

One of the most significant additions to the remaster is its use of the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Drawing Aloy’s bow feels tactile, with tension building in the triggers as you pull back on the string. Each weapon has its unique feedback, from the heavy rumble of a Ropecaster to the sharp snap of a Tripcaster. Traversing the environment also benefits from subtle vibrations, like the crunch of snow or the soft hum of a nearby machine.

These features elevate the immersion to new heights, making it hard to imagine going back to the PS4 version without feeling like something’s missing.

Gameplay: A Polished But Familiar Experience

The core gameplay remains unchanged, which is both a strength and a limitation. The combination of bow-and-arrow combat, stealth mechanics, and strategic takedowns of mechanical beasts still holds up remarkably well. The remaster doesn’t rework the original mechanics, so players familiar with Horizon Zero Dawn will know exactly what to expect.

That said, some quality-of-life improvements make the experience smoother. The interface has been cleaned up, making it easier to manage your inventory and navigate the map. A more intuitive crafting system ensures you spend less time fumbling through menus and more time in action.

However, some open-world design elements feel dated compared to modern standards. Fetch quests and repetitive side missions, though functional, lack the depth of more recent titles like Elden Ring or The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Story: Timeless and Relevant

The narrative of Horizon Zero Dawn remains its strongest pillar. Aloy’s journey from outcast to saviour is as compelling as ever, exploring themes of identity, technology, and humanity’s relationship with nature. The remaster doesn’t add new story content, but subtle improvements in voice syncing and character animations make emotional beats hit harder.

Revisiting the lore-rich world of the Old Ones, with its audio logs and holographic projections, feels especially poignant in an era where the questions it poses about AI and environmental destruction resonate more deeply than ever.

New Additions: A Mixed Bag

For returning players, the remaster offers little in terms of new content. There’s no additional story DLC, though a Photo Mode upgrade adds more creative tools for capturing the game’s stunning vistas. A few new cosmetics for Aloy, including armour sets inspired by Forbidden West, serve as minor incentives for those looking to revisit the game.

What the remaster does exceptionally well, however, is provide a more polished, definitive experience for newcomers or those who missed the original.

Verdict: A Worthy Return to the Forbidden Frontier

The Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered for PS5 is more than just a facelift, it’s a reimagining that leverages the power of next-gen hardware to enhance nearly every aspect of the original. While it doesn’t reinvent the wheel or add substantial new content, it polishes an already brilliant game to near-perfection.

For newcomers, this is an essential addition to any PS5 library. For returning fans, it’s a visual and sensory treat that might just be worth revisiting, if only to see Aloy’s world with fresh eyes.