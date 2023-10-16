‘How times have changed’: ISRO chief S Somnath reveals how Chandrayaan-3 impressed NASA

In a recent event commemorating the 92nd birth anniversary of the late former President, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, ISRO chairman S Somanath shared an inspiring story about India’s advancements in space technology. Somanath highlighted the successful development of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. He revealed that experts from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), who are renowned for their work on complex rocket missions, were invited to witness the developmental activities of Chandrayaan-3 even before the soft landing of the lander on the moon. The US experts were so impressed with the advanced yet cost-effective scientific instruments used in the spacecraft that they suggested India should share its space technology with them.

The ISRO chief emphasized that India is now capable of building top-notch equipment, devices, and rockets. According to a PTI report, he claimed that is the reason why Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened up the space sector to private players. The ISRO chief highlighted that India is the fourth country to land on the moon after the US, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

The ISRO chief said, “Our country is a very powerful nation. You understand that? Our knowledge and intelligence level in the country is one of the best in the world. In Chandrayaan-3, when we designed and developed the spacecraft, we invited experts from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Nasa-JPL, who do all the rockets and most difficult mission."

He added, “About five to six people from Nasa-JPL came (to ISRO headquarters) and we explained to them about Chandrayaan-3. That was before the soft landing took place (on August 23). We explained how we designed it and how our engineers made it, and how we are going to land on the Moon’s surface, and they just said, 'no comments. everything is going to be good."

“They (US space experts) also said one thing, 'look at the scientific instruments, they are very cheap. Very easy to build and they are advanced. How did you build it? Why don’t you sell this to America,' they were asking," he said.

Somanath encouraged the students to contribute to making India more powerful in space technology. He mentioned that it’s not just ISRO; everyone can participate in space exploration. He cited examples of companies like Agnikul in Chennai and Skyroot in Hyderabad that are building rockets and satellites.

He said, “So you (students) can understand how times have changed. We are capable of building the best equipment, the best devices, and the best rockets in India. That is why our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened the space sector.”

He appealed to the young audience to follow Dr. Kalam’s ideology of dreaming while awake. He asked if any of them dreamt of going to the Moon. He shared his vision that one day, one of them might design a rocket that will go to the Moon or even become an astronaut who will land on the Moon.

Somanath spoke about Dr. Kalam’s belief in unlimited power and his inspirational work. He urged everyone to find their power and contribute to nation-building, making India a powerful country.

