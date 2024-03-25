How to have a one-on-one voice conversation with ChatGPT on Android and iOS

OpenAI has announced the launch of a new feature that allows users to have one-on-one voice conversations with their AI model, ChatGPT, on both Android and iOS platforms. The feature allows for a normal conversation with the AI chatbot, without having to interact via text. OpenAI has provided the voice-conversation feature on both Android and iO via the application.

Here's a step-by-step process to use the voice conversation feature:

How to Use

To start a voice conversation with ChatGPT, follow these steps:

Download the App: First, download the ChatGPT app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Open the App: Once installed, open the app on your device.

Sign In: If you have an existing account, sign in. If not, create a new account.

Start a Conversation: On the home screen, you will see a microphone icon. Tap on it to start a voice conversation.

Speak: Once you tap on the microphone icon, you can start speaking. ChatGPT will listen to your voice and respond accordingly.

End the Conversation: To end the conversation, simply tap on the microphone icon again.

Features

The voice conversation feature is designed to provide a more interactive and engaging experience. Users can ask questions, get information, and even have casual conversations with ChatGPT. The AI model is capable of understanding and responding in multiple languages, making it accessible to a global audience. The user can also opt for different voices from the settings of the application.

Availability

The voice conversation feature has been available to all users on Android and iOS. OpenAI has also assured that they will continue to improve and update the feature based on user feedback.