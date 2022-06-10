How to install iOS 16 on your iPhone in 10 easy steps

Amongst the other software announcements Apple made at WWDC, the iOS 16 was one of them. The developer beta of the new software is already available and the public beta is going to roll out in July. For those in no pressing hurry, the official software is going to be available for download in September or October this year.
IOS 16 brings in a host of new features like widgets, new lock screens, and editing on iMessage and if you are keen on trying it out right now, you need to have an Apple developer account. For that, you need to sign up on the Apple Developer site, if you haven’t already. Apple’s developer program costs $99 per year.
Now before you pay the $99 and head over to download and install iOS 16 developer beta, let us warn you. This is not the finished product, there will be glitches and issues, including possible battery drain. Some people who have already downloaded the developer beta have said that UPI and banking apps have been crashing in some regions following the update.
So, if you really want to try it out right now, install the software on an iPhone that is not your daily driver. Or wait for the public beta that’s coming next month, it is going to be a little more stable. But just in case, either way, back up your device.
Next, follow these steps:
If you are a developer working on an app, click on ‘Settings’, then on ‘General’, and then ‘Privacy & Security’. You’ll need to scroll down and toggle on ‘Developer Mode’ to be able to access the app development features.
