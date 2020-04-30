How to keep smartphone, keyboard, other daily items clean, virus-free? This UV steriliser may help

Hong Kong-based Technology company Astrum, offering keyboards and accessories, intends to launch UV sterilisers in the Indian market. It has been designed to kill 99.9 per cent harmful germs, bacteria, and viruses within a few seconds, using ultraviolet (UV) light. Astrum will launch UV100 and Type-C UVC Sterilizer UV200, which will be priced starting Rs 2,499 and is likely to be available in the market starting May 15, 2020.

According to Astrum, both these models have a small body with large energy and are portable with strong sterilization ability by deep UV light. These portable UV sterilisers can be used to eliminate pathogens from almost any device such as keyboard, mouse, mousepad, mobile phone, tableware, toothbrush, vehicle steering, keys, glasses, toys, and other personal items. Germs and bacteria usually live on the surfaces, in our surroundings.

Manoj Kumar Pansari, Chairman and Managing Director, Astrum says, "At Astrum, we strive to bring out innovative products that suit the people with time. Today as COVID-19 is spreading all over the country, we intend to launch products in the health category in India to help people fight the virus more effectively. Therefore we will be soon coming up with more new technology products apart from UV light Steriliser such as thermal scanner that measures the temperature of the COVID-19 suspected patients, Air Purifier which will purify the air in the entire room, Automatic Sensor based Hand Sanitiser to avoid the need of pressing the button, etc."

Astrum has started distributing these products to the corporates, but are launching for homes and consumers too soon. Right now, these are manufactured in China, but soon manufacturing for these products will begin in Astrum's factory in Tirupathi. "Once we start making in India, we can give the price benefit to the Indian users; we can also supply products to the partners with short notice--within 1-3 days", adds Pansari.

Amit Singh, Country Head, Astrum Electronics India Pvt Ltd, adds, "The COVID-19 epidemic has put everybody in a tough situation. "Stay home Stay safe", "lockdown", "pandemic", "moratorium", "isolation", "quarantine" are words which are used more than any other word in our life now a days. Similarly, "Sanitisations" & "Sterilisation" have been scrolling everywhere too. We at Astrum wants to clarify the difference about sanitisation and sterilisation as people are confused and actually trying to sanitise toothbrush, mobile phone, writing pen, kid's toys, stationary, vehicles/apartments keys, doorbells, TV/AC remote many more daily items using regular sanitiser instead of sterilising it. This results in damage of the electronic items due to its liquid form and equivalently it's not safe for kids and their toys and accessories as well. As a result, we have introduced range of products which is safe and will surely meet the challenges faced by every individual in daily routine to Help Fight COVID-19 confidently. We have already launched these products abroad and they will be available in India by May 15th. Our partners are showing interest in these products and we also have partners who can supply these products to the end users in the healthcare segment."

According to the company, the UV light Steriliser is available for pre-order. Astrum is also accepting pre-orders from corporates, organisations as well as individuals for the thermal scanner, air purifier and automatic sensor.

