How to link your mobile number with your EPF UAN? Steps to update your mobile number in an EPF account online

The Employee Provident Fund (EPF) is a critical financial instrument in India that provides retirement savings and financial security for employees. To make the management of EPF accounts more efficient and accessible, the government has introduced the Universal Account Number (UAN) system. However, to ensure the security of your EPF account and receive important updates, it's essential to link your mobile number with your UAN. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to update your mobile number in your EPF account online.

Importance of Linking Your Mobile Number

Linking your mobile number with your UAN is crucial for several reasons:

1. Authentication: It provides an additional layer of security for your EPF account, ensuring that only authorised individuals can access your account.

2. Notifications: EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organization) sends important updates, transaction alerts, and reminders via SMS to the registered mobile number. Without a linked mobile number, you might miss out on important information.

3. Online Services: With a linked mobile number, you can access various online services related to your EPF account, such as checking your balance, downloading your passbook, and even submitting withdrawal claims.

4. Password Reset: In case you forget your UAN password, having a registered mobile number is essential for resetting it.

Steps to Update Your Mobile Number in an EPF Account Online

To link or update your mobile number with your EPF UAN, follow these steps:

1. Visit the UAN Member Portal:

Go to the official UAN Member Portal website (https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/).

2. Log in to Your UAN Account:

Use your UAN, password, and the captcha code to log in. If you haven't registered your UAN yet, you can do so on the portal.

3. Go to the 'Manage' Section:

Once you are logged in, navigate to the "Manage" section on the portal.

4. Select 'Contact Details':

Under the 'Manage' section, you will find the 'Contact Details' option. Click on it.

5. Verify Your Existing Mobile Number:

You will see your existing mobile number listed. Ensure that it is correct. If it is, you don't need to change it.

6. Click on 'Change Mobile Number':

To update your mobile number, click on the 'Change Mobile Number' link.

7. Enter the New Mobile Number:

You will be prompted to enter your new mobile number. Make sure it is a number that you have immediate access to.

8. Verify with OTP:

An OTP (One-Time Password) will be sent to your new mobile number. Enter this OTP on the portal for verification.

9. Submit the Request:

After successfully verifying the OTP, your mobile number will be updated in the EPF database. You will receive a confirmation message.

10. Log out:

Don't forget to log out of your UAN account for security purposes.

Note: It's essential to have your Aadhaar number linked to your EPF account for online mobile number updation. If your Aadhaar is not linked, you may need to visit your regional EPFO office to update your mobile number.