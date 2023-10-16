How to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android phone to iPhone: A step-by-step guide

Right after buying a new iPhone, the next step is to transfer data from your old iOS or Android device. Transferring WhatsApp chats is one of the most important steps in this process. Moving from iOS to iOS is no challenge but the same can’t be said for Android to iOS. In order to move WhatsApp data that includes profile photo, chats, group chats, chat history, media, and settings from an Android device to iPhone, you will need to download an app called Move to iOS.

In order to transfer your chats, you need to make sure that the iPhone that you are transferring to is brand new or has been reset. Make sure that both Android and iOS devices are plugged into charging before starting the transfer and are connected over the same Wi-Fi network. You can also connect the Android device to your iPhone’s hotspot.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can transfer your WhatsApp data from Android to iOS.

How to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iOS

Download the ‘move to iOS’ app on your Android phone and follow the on screen instructions When asked about a code, enter the code from your iPhone Tap on “Continue and follow the on-screen instructions” Tap on “WhatsApp on the transfer data screen On Android smartphone, tap on “Get started” and wait for WhatsApp to export the data. Once the data is ready for transfer, you will be signed out of your Android phone Now tap on “Next” to go back to the “Move to iOS” app and tap on “Continue” and wait for the transfer Now open the WhatsApp app on iPhone and log in with your registered number Tap on ‘Start’ and wait till the transfer is complete Once it is done, you can see all your chats and other data in your new iPhone

Notably, WhatsApp call history cannot be not transferred to the new iPhone. Also, the WhatsApp data on your Android device will not be erased until you decide to do so yourself.

