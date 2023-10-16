WhatsApp to stop working on these Android, iOS phones from next week; check details

WhatsApp is set to end support for a few Android and iOS smartphones starting October 24. As per the official website of the Meta-owned platform, WhatsApp will stop supporting Android smartphones running Android OS 5.0 or below. This is something that the platform keeps doing from time to time as it keeps updating the features and interface. This results in the end of support for older devices.

If your smartphone is running on these older software versions, it is better to update your device now.

WhatsApp support eligibility criteria

The current eligibility criteria for WhatsApp compatible devices are:

-Android phones with OS 5.1 and above

-iPhones with iOS 12 and later

-Phones with KaiOS 2.5.0 and above, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2

How to check the current Android OS version of your smartphone

To check if WhatsApp will stop working on your device or not, you need to know your operating system version. All you need to do is to go to the Phone Settings>About phone > Software information. If your smartphone is running on Android 5.0 or below, the messaging platform will end its support on that device from October 24.

How to check your OS version on iOS

To check your iOS version, go to the general settings and hit the “About” option. There, you can see the current iOS version running on your iPhone.

What happens if WhatsApp ends support on your phone?

Before ending support on your device, WhatsApp will send a notification to users informing them of the same. They will also advise users to update their operating system if possible.

WhatsApp AI stickers

The reason why WhatsApp needs to do this over and over again is due to its new features and safety options. One such feature is the customised sticker feature. WhatsApp will now allow users to make their own customised stickers in the app with the help of artificial intelligence. To create stickers of your own, you need to follow these steps:

Open the WhatsApp chat of the said contact and tap on smiley and the go to stickers option. Now tap on “Create” and then “Continue”. Give a description of the sticker you want to create in English language The app will generate four stickers accordingly You can choose the one you like or tweak the description to get different options Once done, just tap on “share” and you are good to go.

