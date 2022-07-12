How to use Shazam on your iPhone without the app

With iOS 14.2 that Apple rolled out in 2020, the company added a really handy feature - the option to add a Shazam icon to your iPhone Control Center. If you were someone who very often used the app, this was a super helpful addition. For those who are not aware, Shazam is an app that helps you identify music and it was acquired by Apple in 2018. Identified tracks can then be opened on music platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and Prime Music and added to your library. After acquiring Shazam, Apple first made it ad-free for all and then incorporated the feature right into iOS.

With the addition of the Shazam option to the Control Center, the need to download the Shazam app was also essentially removed allowing you to access the feature right from your locked screen.

So, how do you set this up and how do you get it going?

First, you need to make sure that your Control Centre is available on your lock screen. For this -

Go to ‘Settings’, click on ‘Face ID & Passcode (or Touch ID)

Scroll down to “Allow access when locked”, and toggle “Control Center’ on.

Next you need to add Shazam to your Control Center -

Go to ‘Settings’ and then to ‘Control Center’.

Scroll down to ‘More Controls’ and then tap on the green plus icon next to ‘Music Recognition’ to add it to the “Included Controls” list.

You can change the position of the Shazam icon in the Control Center by tapping and holding down on the three bars to the right of the icon and moving it up or down the list.

Post this you will be able to see Shazam in the Control Center.

How to use Shazam from the Control Center

Whenever you want to identify a track,

Pull down the Control Centre from the top of the screen if your phone has Face ID.

For phones with Touch ID, you need to swipe up from the bottom for the Control Center.

Simply tap on the Shazam icon and it is going to light up and start pulsing as it starts listening.

You should be able to see a notification in a few moments giving you information about the artist and the name of the track or it is going to tell you ‘no result found’.

You can also ask Siri to Shazam a track for you.

