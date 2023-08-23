How to watch ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 moon landing live: Time, livestream link; why is this mission important for India

Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 moon mission is set to enter its final stage of moon landing today i.e August 23. The unmanned spacecraft will attempt a soft landing on the lunar space after 40 days of its launch from Sriharikota. ISRO has confirmed that Chandrayaan - 3 is right on schedule and will attempt the landing as planned.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

The mission is on schedule.

Systems are undergoing regular checks.

Smooth sailing is continuing.



The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement!



The live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST… pic.twitter.com/Ucfg9HAvrY — ISRO (@isro) August 22, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 landing: How to watch it live

ISRO will livestream the launch that will begin at 5.20 pm IST which is half an hour before the target landing time of 6.04 pm IST. You can watch this historic moment live on ISRO’s website and YouTube page. You can also click on the youtube link embedded below to catch live updates.

The live telecast of the landing will also be streamed on DD National TV.

What is Chandrayaan-3 mission?

Launched on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2 that crashed before the moon landing back in 2019. The south pole of the moon is a region with water ice which can be a source of oxygen, fuel and water for future moon missions or even a permanent moon colony.

It was recently announced that Chandrayaan-2 orbiter recently communicated with the Chandrayaan-3 lander. This orbiter was orbiting around the moon since 2019 and is set to assist in connecting the Chandrayaan-3 rover with the Earth’s space station.

If the Chandrayaan-3 lander named Vikram lands successfully, it is expected to remain functional for two more weeks and will run as series of experiments, including a spectrometer analysis of the mineral composition of the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 mission challenges

Rough terrain is one of the biggest complications for a South Pole landing. ISRO scientists say that they have made adjustments so that the mission sticks its landing, including broadening the potential landing zone.

Learning from the past, ISRO has made improvements in Chandrayaan-3 lander to handle the dispersion well and has even updated sensors and propulsion systems to minimise the chances of any failure. The lander has also been equipped with more fuel and sturdier legs this time around.

Why is Chandrayaan-3 mission important for India?

If Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on the moon today, India will become the world’s first country to land on the lunar south pole. India will also become the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on moon after the US, former Soviet Union and China.

Recently, Russia, for the first time in 47 years, launched its own moon landing spacecraft Luna-25. However, it collided onto the moon’s surface and lost control.

