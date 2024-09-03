HP teams up with NVIDIA to launch student-focused high-performance laptops in India

HP has unveiled its new Victus Special Edition laptops, specifically designed to meet the demands of students in India. These laptops feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050A 4GB Laptop GPUs, making them suitable for a wide range of tasks, from gaming and content creation to data analysis and demanding academic projects.

Partnering for Powerful Performance

HP's collaboration with NVIDIA aims to deliver a robust and immersive computing experience tailored to the needs of modern students.

"We are excited to introduce the HP Victus Special Edition laptops, crafted to empower students in India with the performance and versatility they need for both academic and recreational pursuits," said Vineet Gehani, Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India. "By partnering with NVIDIA, we can deliver a powerful and immersive computing experience. This launch is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the Indian market and our mission to equip the next generation of innovators with the tools they need to excel.”

Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, Asia-South, NVIDIA, highlighted the role of dedicated GPUs in unlocking student potential: “Students need innovative, advanced computing tools that can boost academic and creative excellence while increasing productivity. The dedicated NVIDIA GPUs with AI Tensor Cores inside these HP Victus laptops help unlock captivating visuals and creative possibilities, empowering India’s students to shape the future,”

HP Victus 16 Special Edition Key Features

Powerful Performance: 12th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050A 4GB Laptop GPUs for seamless multitasking and demanding applications.

Advanced Graphics: Ray Tracing and AI-powered DLSS technology for realistic visuals and enhanced gaming performance.

Immersive Display: 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 7ms response time for smooth visuals and responsive gaming.

Efficient Cooling: OMEN Tempest Cooling solution and IR thermopile sensor for optimal temperature management during extended use.

Long-Lasting Battery: 70WHR battery for all-day productivity.

Additional Perks: Free access to HP Gaming Garage, an online certificate program on esports management and game development, and a special offer for a HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 headset at a discounted price.

Pricing and Availability

The HP Victus Special Edition laptop is available in India starting at Rs 65,999. It can be purchased from HP World Stores, HP Online stores, and other multi-brand outlets.