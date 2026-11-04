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HP's new AI laptops arrive in India: OmniBook 5 gets a ₹79,999 deal, ProBook starts at ₹86,000

HP's new AI laptops arrive in India: OmniBook 5 gets a ₹79,999 deal, ProBook starts at ₹86,000

The new laptops bring OLED screens, AI-ready processors and portable designs, with one aimed at students and the other at professionals and growing businesses.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 2:53 PM IST
HP's new AI laptops arrive in India: OmniBook 5 gets a ₹79,999 deal, ProBook starts at ₹86,000HP OmniBook 5 and ProBook 4 G2iS target students and business users.

HP has introduced two new laptops, the OmniBook 5 14 and ProBook 4 G2iS 14. They offer different features and pricing for students and business users. The OmniBook 5 starts at ₹1,09,999, but applicable affordability offers can bring its effective price down to ₹79,999. The ProBook 4 G2iS, meanwhile, starts at ₹86,000 plus taxes.

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Both laptops come with AI-ready processors and OLED display options, although their focus differs, as one is built around learning and entertainment, while the other prioritises business productivity, security and mobility.

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HP OmniBook 5 and ProBook 4 G2iS - Features and specifications

The HP OmniBook 5 14 supports up to an Intel Core 7 processor with integrated NPU performance of up to 16 TOPS. It has an OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage, a 180-degree hinge and a claimed local video playback battery life of up to 42 hours. The laptop weighs around 1.16kg, measures 11.77mm in thickness and includes two full-function USB-C ports. Other features include an FHD IR camera, Windows Hello, Poly Studio-tuned audio and a 65W USB Mini GaN charger. It will be offered in Smoke Silver, Starlit Blue, Peony Pink and Soft Honeydew.

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The ProBook 4 G2iS is positioned as HP’s thinnest business notebook, measuring 12mm and weighing 1.18kg. It features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display, up to an Intel Core 7 processor, up to 17 TOPS NPU performance, 32GB memory and 1TB storage. Its 70Wh battery supports HP Fast Charge. Security features include a camera privacy shutter, HP Drive Lock and HP Secure Erase.

HP laptop prices and availability in India

The OmniBook 5 14 can be pre-booked until November 10 through HP’s online and World stores. It will go on sale from November 10 through HP and authorised retailers. The ProBook 4 G2iS starts at ₹86,000 plus taxes, with the Mist Silver variant available from November 6. Atmospheric Blue and Eclipse Gray options are expected by the end of December 2026.

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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026 2:53 PM IST
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