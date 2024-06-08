HTech partners with nStore to bring HONOR products to Indian consumers via ONDC

HTech has joined forces with nStore, a participant in the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), to make HONOR products available across India. This partnership allows customers to purchase HONOR smartphones, smartwatches, and earphones directly through the Paytm app, leveraging the expansive reach of the ONDC Network.

By listing its products on the ONDC Network, HTech aims to tap into a wider audience and cater to diverse needs with its innovative technology. nStore, known for its "Online Union Offline" retail experience, empowers businesses to thrive in the digital marketplace. Their collaboration with HTech promises to provide a seamless and convenient shopping experience for consumers seeking cutting-edge HONOR products.

"With HTech joining the Open Network through nStore, we are focused on taking a significant step in our commitment to making cutting-edge technology accessible to a wider audience. Through ONDC Network, we are confident not only to enhance our overall reach but also meet the local needs of our customers by providing access to best-in-class features and capabilities packed across our product line-up,” said Madhav Sheth, CEO of HTech.

“At nStore, we are always looking to enable technology access to a wider audience and leverage the existing supply chain for better efficiencies. Our partnership with Honor is another step in that direction to fulfill our commitment. With innovative and more accessible solutions that we have built leveraging WhatsApp on ONDC, we will help brands connect seamlessly with their consumers”, said Pradeep K Sampath, CEO of nStore.

“We are delighted to see HTech and nStore collaborating to bring HONOR's innovative product range to customers across India through the ONDC Network. This exemplifies the core principles of the ONDC Network - fostering open, unbundled, and interoperable digital commerce that empowers businesses of all sizes to reach wider audiences. By leveraging the Open Network, HTech and nStore are not only expanding their reach but also contributing to the democratisation of e-commerce in India, enabling greater choice and convenience for consumers”, shared T Koshy, MD & CEO of ONDC.