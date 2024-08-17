Huawei GT 4 smartwatch arrives in India with advanced health features, 2-week battery life

Huawei has launched its flagship smartwatch, the GT 4, in India. Blending luxurious design with advanced health and fitness tracking capabilities, the GT 4 aims to provide a premium wearable experience. Priced at Rs 19,999, it's available on Flipkart at a special launch price of Rs 14,999 with a 12-month warranty.

The Huawei GT 4 boasts a unique octagonal shape, a dual-time-zone bezel, and a shimmering Orbit ring, creating a sophisticated aesthetic. A 13% higher screen-to-body ratio enhances the viewing experience on the 1.43-inch AMOLED display. Available with calf leather or fluororubber straps and over 25,000 customisable watch faces, the GT 4 offers a stylish and personalised wearable experience.

The GT 4 is packed with features to monitor your well-being. It includes:

Huawei's TruSeen 5.5 heart rate technology

SpO2 monitoring

Sleep tracking with TruSleep 3.0 technology

Stress tracking and management

Smart Workout Coach with the Stay Fit app

Enhanced route tracking with GPS for precise navigation

Calorie Management

Over 100 workout modes

The GT 4 offers Bluetooth calling and message quick reply features, allowing users to manage communication directly from their wrists. With a remarkable two-week battery life, users can enjoy extended usage without frequent charging. The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Huawei reports that the GT 4 has already sold over 1 million units globally within the first 30 days of its launch. Its arrival in India is expected to meet the growing demand for premium smartwatches with advanced features.