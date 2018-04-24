Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite launched in India; availability, pricing, features

Huawei launched its flagship P20 Pro and P20 Lite in India. The company will be selling the two devices exclusively on Amazon India's website. The USP of the flagship is the camera which is a three-lens model. According to the company, the phone has received the best score in the DxOMark testing.

The P20 Lite on the other hand is a mid-range device which will also be selling on Amazon India. The device will be competing with the likes of Vivo V9 and Oppo F5. The company revealed the prices of the device during the event at New Delhi. The Huawei P20 Pro is priced at Rs 64,999 and the Huawei P20 is priced at Rs 19,999. The company has not revealed details about the launch offer and claim that it will be revealed when the phone goes on sale on May 3.



The camera on Huawei P20 Pro has managed to get a DxOMark score of 109 - 114 for photo and 98 for video. The new smartphone from Huawei managed to pip even industry leaders in mobile cameras like Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (overall DxOMark score 99), Google Pixel 2 (98), and Apple iPhone X (97). The recently launched Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S, which was hailed for matching Apple iPhone X still images, also falls short of matching the Huawei P20 Pro and P20.

Coming to specifications, the Huawei P20 Pro sports a 6.1-inch OLED screen. It is a FullView display with a resolution of 2240x1080 pixels and a pixel density of 408ppi.

Talking about cameras, Huawei has partnered with high-end photography player Leica to design the cameras. The Huawei P20 Pro comes with a triple camera setup on the back featuring a 40Megapixel RGB sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 20Megapixel monochrome sensor with f/1.6 aperture and an 8Megapixel snapper with telephoto lens and f/2.4 aperture.

The selfie camera on the P20 Pro is a 24Megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture. Going with the trends, Huawei has incorporated several AI functionalities in the cameras of P20 and P20 Pro which allows for image stabilisation, night time photography portrait selfies, and more. Huawei has also introduced slow motion video capture at 960 fps.

Powering all this is the latest top of line Kirin 970 SoC that Huawei claims is a better performer than the latest Snapdragon 845. The Huawei P20 Pro processor is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The smaller Huawei P20 comes with 4GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. Both phones run EMUI custom OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

In terms of connectivity, Huawei has opted for a USB Type-C and has done away with the 3.5mm audio jack. Other connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS and NFC. The Huawei P20 Pro has a 4,000 mAh battery.