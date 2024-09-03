Huawei to launch new 'trifold' smartphone hours after Apple's iPhone 16 reveal

Huawei is set to reveal new products just hours after Apple launches its iPhone 16, signalling another big competition between the two companies. On September 10, Huawei’s consumer group chief, Richard Yu, will announce a new product. He hinted on Weibo, a popular Chinese social media platform, that this product is something special, taking five years to develop. According to insiders, Huawei plans to introduce the world’s first smartphone that can fold twice. The company might also launch a new electric vehicle, although details could change.

Apple is launching its new iPhone 16 and accessories on September 9. Huawei scheduling its event right after Apple suggests that it is ready to compete directly. Recently, Huawei made a strong comeback in the Chinese market with its Mate 60 series, pushing Apple out of the top five smartphone makers in the country. This new launch could be Huawei’s way of challenging Apple even more.

What’s special about Huawei’s new phone?

The new Huawei phone, possibly called the “trifold,” is expected to have two hinges, allowing it to fold twice. This would make it possible to have a large, tablet-sized screen in a device that still fits in your pocket. Huawei has been leading in foldable phone technology, and this new design could take it further.

What else might Huawei announce?

Huawei might also reveal a new version of its Aito M9 electric vehicle, featuring a five-seat layout instead of six. This SUV is a joint project between Huawei and the car company Seres. It will likely include advanced tech like Huawei’s HarmonyOS, voice control, and facial recognition to start the vehicle.

Huawei could also introduce new smartwatches, the Watch GT 5 and Watch D2, with updated hardware.

Huawei has kept most details about its new products under wraps, leading to speculation that some of the products might still be in the prototype stage.

Huawei’s event is a clear signal that it’s ready to go head-to-head with Apple, especially in the competitive Chinese market. By launching innovative products like the trifold smartphone and the Aito M9, Huawei aims to strengthen its position in both the smartphone and electric vehicle markets.