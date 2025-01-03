Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro now available in India with features like ECG and 14-day battery

Huawei has launched its premium smartwatch, the Watch GT 5 Pro, in India. The smartwatch is now available in the 46mm Titanium Edition and can be purchased through Amazon and Flipkart.

The Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro comes packed with a suite of health-monitoring tools. One of its standout features is ECG monitoring, which provides detailed insights into heart health. It also tracks heart rate, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), sleep quality, and stress levels. Women-specific health tracking features are included, offering tailored insights for female users. Huawei’s TruSense technology powers these health tools, ensuring accuracy and reliability.

The smartwatch supports over 100 workout modes, catering to a wide range of activities. These include common exercises like running and swimming, as well as specialised modes such as golf, trail jogging, and free diving. For outdoor enthusiasts, the device features integrated GPS navigation, wrist-based route guidance, and offline maps, enabling precise tracking even in remote areas.

The Watch GT 5 Pro is designed for durability and style. It is built using aerospace-grade titanium, with a ceramic body and a sapphire glass display. These materials not only enhance its premium look but also improve its resistance to wear and tear. The smartwatch has an IP69K rating, making it waterproof and dustproof, and suitable for use in extreme conditions.

One of the standout features of the Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro is its long battery life, which can last up to 14 days on a single charge. This makes it ideal for users who need a reliable device for extended periods without frequent recharging. The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, and offers Bluetooth calling and text reply functionality for added convenience.

The Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro is now available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart. Buyers can check the respective platforms for current offers and discounts. The price for the Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro Black is ₹29,999, while the Titanium variant is priced at ₹39,999.

The Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro aims to compete in the high-end smartwatch market against the likes of Apple Watch as well as Samsung's Galaxy line-up.