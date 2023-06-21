‘I am a fan...,’ says Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi

During Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the United States, renowned entrepreneur Elon Musk had the opportunity to meet with him in New York. The encounter showcased Musk's admiration for Modi, with the Tesla CEO expressing his fondness for the prime minister and reminiscing about Modi's prior visit to a Tesla factory in California.

Musk's appreciation for India was evident in his remarks, as he boldly proclaimed that the country holds more promise than any other large nation in the world. Acknowledging Modi's deep-rooted concern for India's development, Musk commended the prime minister for urging Tesla to make significant investments in the country. The entrepreneur further emphasised their intention to pursue this opportunity, albeit with considerations regarding the appropriate timing.

"I can say he wants to do the right thing for India. He wants to be open, he wants to be supportive of new companies, obviously, but at the same time, make sure it accrues to India's advantage, which is the job I'm saying. I am a fan of Modi," Musk said in an ANI video.

The meeting between Musk and Modi not only reflected a positive personal rapport but also underscored the mutually beneficial relationship between Tesla and India. Musk's recognition of India's potential highlights the nation's burgeoning importance in the global economy and its allure as a prime destination for future investments.

As one of the world's most influential visionaries and pioneers in the electric vehicle industry, Musk's endorsement of India holds significant weight. His sentiments affirm the positive trajectory of India's economic growth and the government's dedication to fostering a favourable business environment. Modi's visit to Tesla's California factory in previous years likely contributed to the ongoing dialogue and cooperation between Tesla and Indian authorities.

Furthermore, Musk talked about potentially visiting India later in the year to talk more about Tesla and also his satellite internet constellation, Starlink.

"I'm tentatively planning to visit India again next year. I am looking forward. We're hopefully looking forward to bringing Starlink to India as well. The Starlink Internet, which I think can be incredibly helpful for remote or rural villages in India," he said.

Also Read

'Buying Netflix at $4 billion would've been better instead of...': Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

ChatGPT beats top investment funds in stock-picking experiment