'I am much bigger': Elon Musk reveals he weighs at least 136 kg ahead of Mark Zuckerberg fight

Tech titans Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have reignited the long-discussed cage match that had been floating around the internet since June. In a tweet that oozed both bravado and charity, Musk announced that the epic showdown will be broadcasted live on his revamped Twitter, now rebranded as X. This tweet has started a back and forth between the billionaires but on their own platforms. Mark Zuckerberg responded to Elon Musk saying that he is 'ready today' and that he's not holding his breath for the fight.

Elon Musk has responded to one tweet that shared Musk's and Zuckerberg's physical profiles, claiming that it will be a good fight. To this, Elon Musk said, "If the fight is short, I probably win. If long, he may win on endurance. I am much bigger and there is a reason MMA has weight divisions."

He further announced that he has a weight of around 300 pounds which roughly translates to a whopping 136 kg.

The Twitterverse exploded with anticipation as Musk's tweet went viral. Even Twitter's CEO, Linda Yaccarino, couldn't resist jumping on the hype train and claimed she's clearing her calendar for the big event.

Mark Zuckerberg has come forward saying that he has been ready for the fight and is just waiting for Musk to confirm the date. In a Threads post he said, "I'm ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath."

The talk about the battle of billionaires started when Musk and Zuckerberg indulged in some virtual banter on their respective social media platforms, playfully proposing a face-to-face clash. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting an official announcement, but chatter about the fight has died down, leaving many wondering if it would ever happen. In July, rumors circulated that Zuckerberg was uncertain about whether the event would "come together," casting doubt on the feasibility of the battle.

However, Musk seems determined to breathe life back into this match. Rumours circulated earlier about Musk's training regimen, with sightings of him honing his skills alongside Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu expert Lex Fridman and UFC champion George St-Pierre. Reports even surfaced about UFC president Dana White stepping in as a mediator between the dueling moguls.

While Musk has been busy training, Zuckerberg has been working on his latest brainchild, Threads. It was launched as a direct challenge to Twitter in the month of July. While it was off to a promising start, the metric of daily active users on the app is on a constant decline, losing as much as 80% of total daily active users from the peak.

Yet, the question remains whether the much-anticipated cage match will indeed take place. If the fight becomes a reality, sports betting experts currently favour Zuckerberg, who has been reportedly sweating it out in the gym and even winning MMA fights.

