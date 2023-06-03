'I love it,' says Elon Musk after AI-generated photos of him in Indian attire goes viral

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is no stranger to making headlines. This time, however, it's not his ambitious plans for space exploration or electric vehicles that have captured the public's attention. Instead, it's an AI-generated photo of Musk dressed in traditional Indian attire that has gone viral and caught the billionaire's own interest.

The images, created by a wedding photographer and AI artist using Midjourney, depict Elon Musk as a desi groom, complete with a sherwani, dancing with wedding guests, and even riding a horse. Originally shared on Instagram by a page called Rolling Canvas Presentations, these pictures quickly gained traction in India and beyond.

"A Midjourney art of Elon Musk in an Indian attire is going viral in India," a tweet proclaimed. Musk, known for his active presence on social media, didn't shy away from acknowledging the artwork. He responded with an Indian flag emoji and a simple statement: "I love it!"

The fact that Musk embraced the AI-generated photo with such enthusiasm speaks volumes about his appreciation for creativity and the power of technology. Musk, who is known for his innovative spirit and love for pushing boundaries, has always been at the forefront of technological advancements. AI-generated art is just one example of how artificial intelligence revolutionises various industries, including the arts.

But the fascination with the AI-generated photo of Elon Musk in Indian attire extends beyond his personal appreciation for the artwork. It also highlights the global reach and impact of social media. In a matter of days, a single image shared on Instagram has managed to captivate millions of people worldwide and gain recognition from one of the most influential figures in the tech industry.

🇮🇳 I love it! 🇮🇳 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2023

This incident also coincides with other significant developments surrounding Elon Musk. On the financial front, he has reclaimed the title of the world's wealthiest person, surpassing luxury tycoon Bernard Arnault. Musk's success is tied to the performance of Tesla, which has been making significant strides in the electric vehicle market.

However, not all news surrounding Musk has been positive. Twitter, the social media platform that he acquired in October, is facing challenges related to brand safety and ad quality. The departure of Twitter's head of brand safety and ad quality, A.J. Brown, follows the resignation of Ella Irwin, the former vice president of product for trust and safety.

These departures raise concerns about the platform's ability to retain advertisers and maintain a safe and trustworthy environment for users. As new CEO Linda Yaccarino prepares to take the reins, she will undoubtedly face the task of addressing these challenges and restoring confidence in the platform.

