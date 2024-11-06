'I love you': Donald Trump praises 'new star' Elon Musk | US Elections 2024

In a self-declared win, Donald Trump delivered a rousing address to supporters today, even as final results remain unconfirmed in several states. Taking a moment during his speech, Trump singled out billionaire Elon Musk, calling him “an amazing guy” and “a new star” in American politics.

“We have a new star, a star is born: Elon,” Trump said to a crowd of supporters. “He’s an amazing guy. We were sitting together tonight. You know, he spent two weeks in Philadelphia, in different parts of Pennsylvania, campaigning.”

The former president recounted watching a recent SpaceX launch, marvelling at Musk’s achievements: “Only Elon can do this. That’s why I love you, Elon,” he remarked.

While major networks have held back from a formal announcement, apart from a call from Fox News, Trump appeared unfazed, pledging to “heal” a politically divided nation. His speech, accompanied by family members, described the evening as a “political victory that our country has never seen before.” As of the latest updates, networks have called Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina in his favour, but results remain pending in key battlegrounds.

On the other side, Kamala Harris’s campaign finds itself in a state of anticipation. Her team announced she would address supporters soon but confirmed she would not deliver a speech until the following day.

Earlier today, Musk himself signaled his support for Trump on social media, sharing a photo with the former president captioned, “Game, set and match.” Musk’s future role under a potential Trump administration could include leading a commission focused on government efficiency, further cementing their growing political alliance.