‘I miss my two dogs’, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams talks about things she misses the most

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have been in space for almost 4 months now. In a recent press conference, Sunita Williams revealed that she misses her two dogs, friends and family. She said, “I know it’s tough for them too, being apart, but they understand, and everyone’s rooting for us to return with SpaceX Crew-9.” The two astronauts will come back in February 2025.

She added, “On Earth, when I’m running or moving, there’s always a lot going on in your mind, but you're still grounded on Earth. I love taking my dogs for early morning walks, hearing the birds and the day starting. That’s the kind of activity I miss.”

Indian-origin astronaut Williams, from Massachusetts, expressed her longing for New England’s beautiful autumn, with its vibrant red and yellow foliage, while she's away in space. She hopes to capture its beauty from above. Butch Wilmore, who has a wife and two daughters at home, will miss significant milestones in his children's lives. He revealed that his younger daughter is in her senior year of high school, and his older daughter is in the second year of college.

She revealed that though there are a lot of things that need her attention but that one thing that she loves to do while she is at the International Space Station is journaling. She said, “One of my favorite things to do up here is write weekly recaps and send them down, so others can get a glimpse of the fun we’re having and the unique work we’re doing. It’s so different from life on Earth, and it really opens your mind to new ways of thinking.”

She added, “I’m on week 12 of writing my journal to share with folks back home, and I feel really lucky to be able to give people that insight. Even though we’re in a remote environment, we’re doing world-class work and living together for a greater cause.”