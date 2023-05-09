‘I pity the new generation’, says A.R. Rahman on use of AI in China schools; Twitter reacts

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is taking a pivotal role in all fields, including education. Music Maestro A.R. Rahman has recently shared a video on Twitter showing his disappointment because of the excessive use of AI in schools. The video shows kids using AI-powered headbands in a primary school in China.

In the tweet, Rahman wrote, “I pity the new generation…..are they blessed and cursed at the same time?….only time will tell. #ethicaluseoftechnology #ethicaluseofpower #ai #messingwithnature.”

The video was originally shared by The Wall Street Journal. The video displays surveillance of students with the help of gadgets using AI technology. These students are seen wearing a headband that is tracking their attention level which will eventually be converted into reports. These reports allow teachers and guardians to understand the kids' learning capabilities efficiently. The blue light on the headband indicates that the student is distracted, white means offline.

It further shows AI-powered robots installed in classes that monitor students’ health and engagement levels. Additionally, students wear uniforms with chips that track their locations. The cameras installed in the classroom also keep track of how often students check their phones or yawn during classes.

Notably, this experiment is being carried out with proper parental permissions. The experiment aims to boost students’ grades while also feeding powerful algorithms.

Rahman’s tweet received a lot of reactions from the users on the platform. One user wrote, “This look like the opening scene of a Sci-Fi horror movie!” Another responded saying, “Ouch…someday they will succumb to the pressure ..if not they, their parents would for sure.”

One user wrote, “This video encapsulates the beginning of unforeseeable adversity regarding technological advancements, much like a Black Mirror episode. Well said AR sir, time will tell whether it’s a blessing or a curse.”

Another user responded to Rahman’s tweet, “The problem is, these are built not to help the students but excite/fear the parents.”

