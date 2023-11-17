scorecardresearch
Business Today
'I saw a video in which I was doing garba': PM Modi addresses threat of deepfakes in India

PM Modi emphasised that deepfakes could cause chaos in society, and urged citizens and media to be vigilant

SUMMARY
  • PM Modi called deepfakes one of the biggest threats facing the nation’s system
  • In deepfake videos a person in an existing image or video is replaced with someone else’s likeness using artificial intelligence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the growing concern of deepfakes in India, calling them one of the biggest threats facing the nation’s system. This comes a day after ITG’s deep dive into the issue of deepfakes.

Deepfakes, or synthetic media in which a person in an existing image or video is replaced with someone else’s likeness using artificial intelligence, have been causing a stir in the country. Recently, deepfake videos of Bollywood actresses generated using this technology went viral, raising alarm about the potential misuse of this technology.

PM Modi emphasised that deepfakes could cause chaos in society, and urged citizens and media to be vigilant. He cited an example of a deepfake video where he appeared to be performing the traditional Gujarati dance, Garba. “I saw a video in which I was doing Garba. It seemed very real,” he said.

The Prime Minister warned that deepfakes could cause major disturbances in society. “One line taken out of context can cause tumult,” he cautioned. He proposed that each image or video generated through Generative AI should carry a clear disclaimer stating that it was created using deepfake technology.

This breaking news underscores the urgent need for awareness and stringent measures to combat the potential misuse of deepfake technology. As technology advances, the line between real and fake continues to blur, making it imperative for individuals and institutions to stay informed and vigilant.

During his speech, PM Modi highlighted that he spoke with the leaders of OpenAI and discussed the challenges surrounding AI and its implications in India. He believes that there's need for more awareness around AI. The PM also suggested the AI leaders that they should use a 'AI-generated' label for the content created using their tools.  

Also read: Humanity ‘on path to self-destruction as a species right now’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Also read: Deepfake video of Kajol goes viral on social media after Rashmika Mandanna video controversy

Published on: Nov 17, 2023, 2:10 PM IST
