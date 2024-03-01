IAMAI urges Google to halt delisting of Indian apps amid policy dispute

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has issued a stern advisory to Google, urging the tech giant to refrain from delisting apps belonging to Indian companies from its Play Store platform. This plea comes as at least four Indian firms face potential removal from the digital marketplace following notices from Google.

In response to Google's announcement that it may delist several apps, including those of well-established Indian companies, IAMAI swiftly voiced its concerns. The industry body highlighted that four of its members had already been served notices by Google, prompting a swift and firm response.

"The affected members of IAMAI argue that a substantive hearing is pending before the Supreme Court of India, and therefore Google should refrain from any coercive actions during this legal process," stated IAMAI, which boasts a membership of 580 entities, comprising both Indian and multinational corporations, as well as burgeoning startups.

Google's stance on the matter was articulated earlier in the day, with the company asserting that it had provided developers in India with ample time—over three years—to adapt to evolving policies, including a further three weeks following a directive from the Supreme Court. Consequently, Google stressed the importance of implementing consistent policies across its ecosystem, with non-compliance potentially resulting in app removals from Google Play.