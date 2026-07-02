IBM to brings its first Quantum Computer to Amaravati: CEO Arvind Krishna

Arvind Krishna, the Chairman and CEO of IBM, has confirmed that Amaravati will host one of the first two IBM quantum computers. He also revealed that the company plans to have the system up and running by September 2026. This is positioned as a major milestone for Andhra Pradesh as it plans to establish Amaravati as India's "Quantum Capital."

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IBM's plans for first quantum computer

Krishna said that quantum computing is nearing a turning point, moving from the research stage to practical, real-world use. He also predicts that within the next two to three years, quantum computers could begin providing meaningful benefits to businesses across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, materials science, financial services, logistics, cybersecurity and advanced AI.

He further revealed the reason behind choosing Amaravati, saying, “The reason we are putting it there is: where are you going to get enough talent who has knowledge of math and physics, who wants to work on translating the problems that we know can be done onto the unique mathematics that quantum computers can do? They will certainly leverage it for themselves, but they will also leverage it to then be able to take that problem set globally.”

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Must read: Inside India’s first open-access quantum test beds in Amaravati built at half the global cost

Back in April 2026, Andhra Pradesh launched the Amaravati Quantum Reference Facility (AQRF), which officially opened on April 14. The facility houses two systems called Amaravati 1S and Amaravati 1Q, which are designed to help scientists, researchers, startups, and students study and experiment with quantum computing technologies.

The technologies can also be used to develop, test, and validate quantum computing applications before deploying them on larger quantum systems. According to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the AQRF is the first facility of its kind in India, making it a unique milestone in the country's quantum computing journey.