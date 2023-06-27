ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule: Live announcement to be made on Hotstar, Star Sports Youtube, Instagram, Facebook handles

The schedule for ICC World Cup 2023, which will be held exactly 100 days from now, is likely to be announced on Friday around noon. Hotstar, Star Sports Youtube, Instagram, Facebook handles will stream the World Cup schedule announcement from 12 pm IST. The ODI World Cup 2023 will be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

Star Sports confirmed via tweet that the ODI World Cup 2023 schedule announcement will be made by ICC CEO Geoff Allardice, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag and former Sri Lankan great Muthiah Muralidaran in Mumbai at 12 pm.

It will be the first time that India will hold the prestigious ODI World Cup 2023 on its own. As per the buzz, Ahmedabad is likely to host the final while the semi-finals may be played in Mumbai and Kolkata.

Ringing in a 100-day countdown to the biggest, grandest cricket tournament of the year!



Watch @JayShah, @virendersehwag @murali_800 & Geoff Allardice LIVE on our social handles for the schedule launch followed by a conversation, 12:00 PM onwards!

There will also be a live conversation between the legends about the matches, tournament, and schedule.

ICC World Cup

As per the draft schedule, the opening match of ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is slated to take place on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with reigning champions England playing against runners-up New Zealand.

The shortlisted World Cup venues are:

Ahmedabad: Narendra Modi Stadium

Bengaluru: M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Chennai: MA Chidambaram Stadium

Delhi: Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium

Dharamsala: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium

Guwahati: Assam Cricket Association Stadium

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal

Indore: Holkar Stadium

Kolkata: Eden Gardens

Mumbai: Wankhede Stadium (at least one semi-final)

Raipur: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium

Rajkot: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium

Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, might play their first match against Australia in Chennai on October 8, as per the buzz.

Subsequently, they will play Afghanistan in Delhi on October 11. Arch rivals, India and Pakistan, are likely to happen on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to provide its consent for the proposed draft schedule.

The ICC Men's @CricketWorldCup Trophy Tour 2023 was launched on a stratospheric scale 😍



Countdown to cricket’s greatest spectacle has begun 🏆



More ➡️ https://t.co/UiuH0XANRh#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/Z67H8DAe6c — ICC (@ICC) June 27, 2023



As per the draft schedule, the nine league matches that Team India will play will be in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Lucknow, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru. Below is India's tentative schedule for the World Cup 2023.

India vs Australia - October 8, Chennai at 2 PM

India vs Afghanistan - Oct 11, Delhi at 2 PM

India vs Pakistan - Oct 15, Ahmedabad at 2 PM

India vs Bangladesh - Oct 19, Pune at 2 PM

India vs New Zealand - Oct 22, Dharamsala at 2 PM

India vs England - Oct 29, Lucknow at 2 PM

India vs Qualifier 2 - Nov 2, Mumbai at 2 PM

India vs South Africa - Nov 5, Kolkata

India vs Qualifier 1 - Nov 11, Bengaluru

