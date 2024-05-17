‘If only Zuckerberg were as tough’: Elon Musk’s birthday gift for Meta CEO is reviving cage match bet

In a fresh twist to their ongoing rivalry, Elon Musk has reignited his challenge to Mark Zuckerberg for a physical fight, just a day after the Facebook founder's 40th birthday. Musk, known for his provocative social media presence, took to X (formerly Twitter) to reiterate his invitation for a brawl.

"If only Zuckerberg were as tough (sigh). I've offered to fight him any place, any time, any rules, but all I hear is crickets," Musk posted on Wednesday, responding to a satirical news story about a hypothetical showdown between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

This is not the first time Musk has proposed a fight with Zuckerberg. Last June, amidst rumours of Meta launching a rival to his social media platform, Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a cage match. Zuckerberg responded promptly via an Instagram story, saying, "Send Me Location." However, despite the initial bravado, the fight has yet to materialise.

Musk even suggested that the fight could be live-streamed from an "epic location" in ancient Rome, with proceeds going to charity. "The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location," Musk tweeted in August 2023.

Zuckerberg, however, indicated that Musk had not followed through with concrete plans. "I've been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me. If he ever agrees on an actual date, you'll hear it from me," Zuckerberg posted on Threads. He added, "Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on."

Musk, perceiving Zuckerberg's stance as avoidance, called him a "chicken" and suggested that the Facebook CEO's reluctance was a sign of cowardice. Meanwhile, both billionaires have cited health issues as reasons for delays. Musk mentioned a shoulder injury requiring minor surgery, while Zuckerberg disclosed an ACL tear needing surgery, affecting his ability to engage in competitive MMA fights.

Musk's contentious relationships in the tech industry extend beyond Zuckerberg. In February, he criticised Google's AI image generation for being "woke" and filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, accusing it of deviating from its nonprofit mission in partnership with Microsoft. "OpenAI should be renamed 'super closed source for maximum profit AI,' because this is what it actually is," Musk said at The New York Times' DealBook Summit.

As the public spectacle of their rivalry continues, it remains to be seen whether Musk and Zuckerberg will ever step into the ring, or if their disputes will remain confined to the digital realm.