I'm a big fan of China, have lots of fans there, says Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, currently on a visit to China, expressed his admiration for the country, stating that he is a "big fan" and acknowledging the widespread admiration he receives there.

In a meeting with Ren Hongbin, the Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) on Sunday, Musk was captured on video expressing his sentiments. "I'm a big fan of China. I have to say that," Musk stated, the video quickly gaining traction on X.

"I also have a lot of fans in China, well the feelings are reciprocated," Musk added during the meeting.

Musk's impromptu trip to Beijing, described as "unannounced and surprising," included a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, where the two discussed bilateral cooperation and posed for a photo together, which Musk shared on X.com.

Premier Li Qiang, speaking to CCTV News, lauded Tesla's presence in China as a testament to successful Sino-American economic collaboration. "Tesla's business in China is a successful example of Sino-American economic and trade cooperation," Premier Li remarked.

Highlighting the significance of Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory, Musk commended the diligence and ingenuity of the Chinese workforce. "Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory is the company’s best-performing one. Tesla is willing to further deepen cooperation with the Chinese side to achieve more win-win results," Musk stated.

Moreover, Musk's visit has sparked anticipation regarding the introduction of Tesla's autopilot and supervised full self-driving (FSD) technology in China, the company's second-largest market.

Earlier reports had suggested Musk's plans to visit India and meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month. However, citing Tesla's quarterly results and impending commitments, Musk postponed the visit, with intentions to potentially announce investment plans later in the year.

Responding to inquiries about his decision to prioritise China over India, Musk cited his extensive engagements with foreign leaders, quipping, "I meet with more foreign leaders than our sitting President."