'Impressive': Elon Musk applauds surge of Indian-origin CEOs in global business landscape

Elon Musk, the billionaire behind Tesla, SpaceX, and X (previously known as Twitter), has expressed his admiration for the increasing number of CEOs of Indian origin. A recent compilation by World of Statistics highlights the notable surge of individuals with Indian roots assuming prominent leadership roles.

The roster reveals a remarkable global trend where several renowned companies are now spearheaded by CEOs of Indian descent. Among them are notable figures like Sundar Pichai of Alphabet, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Neal Mohan of YouTube, and Shantanu Narayen of Adobe, who lead the ranks of technological giants.

Ajay Banga's appointment as the 14th President of the World Bank Group adds to this growing list of accomplished Indian-origin CEOs.

World of Statistics' list also spotlights executives such as Laxman Narasimhan, Ravi Kumar S, and Sanjay Mehrotra, who head Starbucks, Cognizant, and Micron Technology, respectively.

Leena Nair, the Global Chief Executive Officer of the esteemed luxury fashion house Chanel, stands as another prominent example of Indian-origin leadership within the global corporate landscape.

Elon Musk, renowned for his swift responses on the microblogging platform 'X', took note of this list and succinctly remarked, "Impressive."

Also Read Hollywood vs AI: Why famous actors including Oppenheimer, Barbie cast are on strike

Meanwhile, Tesla, under the guidance of Elon Musk, is charting plans to establish a manufacturing facility in India, aimed at producing an entirely new car model priced at $24,000. The company's representatives are set to engage with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal this month to discuss the proposed endeavours. This new vehicle is projected to be 25% more affordable than Tesla's current lowest-priced offering.

In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Elon Musk in New York, where the entrepreneur conveyed his admiration for Modi's commitment to India. Musk praised Modi's genuine concern for the nation and acknowledged his efforts to encourage substantial investments by Tesla in India.

Also Read

Battle of the billionaires: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage match could make over $1 billion

Chandrayaan-3 poised to unlock future energy source on the moon; know all about it